Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of ChampionX worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ChampionX by 18.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $29.69 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.