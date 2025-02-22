Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.