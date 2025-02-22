Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.
Insider Activity
In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPS Commerce Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
