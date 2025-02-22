Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

