Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Ryder System worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.