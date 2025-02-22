Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,176 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Hamilton Lane worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.42 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.