Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,207 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after purchasing an additional 395,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

CYTK opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $36,068.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,812.99. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,944.58. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $1,494,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

