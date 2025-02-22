Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Solventum were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Solventum by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Trading Down 1.9 %

SOLV stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

