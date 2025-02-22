Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,044 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of News worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get News alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.