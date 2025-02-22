Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,946 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,657 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 43,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.50 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

