Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,361 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

ACIW opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

