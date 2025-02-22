Rhumbline Advisers Sells 679 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,573,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $154,270,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $14,219,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.98 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.03 and its 200-day moving average is $247.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

