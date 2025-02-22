Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,747,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,758,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,344. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $5,707,786.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,388,138.22. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,824 shares of company stock worth $21,093,408 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.25 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

