Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.36. 12,994,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 32,333,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.
Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 121.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,308,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
