Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

