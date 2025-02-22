Robert W. Baird Increases Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $54.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $42,073.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,852,333.12. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953 over the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 608.9% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 866,749 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,851,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,507,000 after acquiring an additional 684,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

