Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 9,347,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,804,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

