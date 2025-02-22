Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for Gentherm Q2 Earnings

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Gentherm in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

