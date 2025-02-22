Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for MTDR Q1 Earnings

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

