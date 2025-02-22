Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for ENLT Q4 Earnings

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENLT. Barclays increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENLT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.