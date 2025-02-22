Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.94) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.50 ($6.22).

GLEN opened at GBX 323.85 ($4.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 386.13. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

