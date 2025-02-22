Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.53) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Jet2 alerts:

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($28.30) to GBX 2,385 ($30.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($24.01) to GBX 2,050 ($25.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Price Performance

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,381 ($17.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,514.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,475.08. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,679 ($21.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 279.30 ($3.53) EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.