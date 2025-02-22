Rush Enterprises’ (RUSHA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

