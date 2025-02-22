Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $249,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 424,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.55. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

