Sandstorm Gold FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 53.23%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

