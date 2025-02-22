Sapiens International’s (SPNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPNS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

