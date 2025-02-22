SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.