Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

