Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$138.20.

Shares of NA opened at C$124.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.46. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

