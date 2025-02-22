Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of Avient Q1 Earnings

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avient Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,313,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,424,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,977,000 after buying an additional 121,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 90,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 276,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

