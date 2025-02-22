Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for RPM Q4 Earnings

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RPM International has a 12-month low of $103.68 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

