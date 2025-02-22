Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.80. 3,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

