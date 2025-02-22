Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Price Up 24.9% – Still a Buy?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 24.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seven & i from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
