Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($41.06) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.43) to GBX 3,300 ($41.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,325 ($42.01).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,637.50 ($33.32) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,594.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,591.48. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,374.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961 ($37.41). The firm has a market cap of £198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

