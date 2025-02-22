Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Outlook for Beneficient Earnings

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Beneficient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BENF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

Beneficient Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Beneficient by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beneficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

