Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Outlook for Beneficient Earnings

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Beneficient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share.
Beneficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BENF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $19.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
