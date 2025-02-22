Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Sohu.com Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.24.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
