Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

