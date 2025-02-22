Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SON. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 5,363.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

