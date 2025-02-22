State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 32,972 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 327.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.