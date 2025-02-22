State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 567 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

AGCO opened at $98.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $125.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

