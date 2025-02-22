State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,280,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

