State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9,893.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

