State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

