State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.9 %

ENSG opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

