State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $495.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total transaction of $270,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,420.70. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.