State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.08 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

