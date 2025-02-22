State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

VRRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

