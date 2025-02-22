State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,709 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in PDD by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

