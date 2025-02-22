State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

