State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

