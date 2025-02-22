State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $126.54 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.