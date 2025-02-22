State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,840 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 478,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,743.68. This trade represents a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.96%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

